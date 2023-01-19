This White Sox rotation of retired players would be the best
On Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox posted a fun little graphic on social media. The graphic has five pitchers listed for five dollars, five listed for four dollars, five listed for three dollars, five listed for two dollars, and then five listed for one dollar.
You are supposed to build your starting rotation using 15 dollars. Obviously, the better the pitcher, the more expensive they are on the graphic. There are no active players on this list so Chris Sale, Dylan Cease, and Lucas Giolito amongst others are unavailable.
This is actually a very fun thinking exercise but there is one rotation on there that would probably be the best for them in this scenario. For 15 dollars according to the graphic, you can add the most recent White Sox Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell to the 2005 World Series-winning staff.
That would mean that you have Jack McDowell with Mark Buehrle, Freddy Garcia, Jon Garland, and Jose Contreras. The White Sox won a world series with those latter four without McDowell in there so adding a player like him would only make it easier.
This all-time White Sox starting rotation would actually be so amazing.
Honestly, it would be hard to build a different rotation of retired White Sox players even without this fiction money exercise. Of course, if active players were involved, things might be different but this rotation is perfect for the way the social media game was supposed to be played.
There are also arguments to be made for some of the other players listed in the five-dollar or four-dollar category but then you'd have to lessen the depth of the rotation. This is showing us that the White Sox actually have a great history when it comes to starting pitchers.
Chris Sale would probably be worth considering if he was on the list and we are hoping that guys like Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, and Michael Kopech would be on that graphic 10-15 years from now.
These social media baseball think pieces are fun during the off-season. There is a lot of negativity that surrounds this team right now but thinking of old pitchers sure is fun.