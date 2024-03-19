Three Pitching Prospects Who Should Make The Chicago White Sox Opening Day Roster
These young arms are having a good spring training and might as well start their major-league careers now during a lost season.
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox are about to start a season where every indication has this team losing more than 90 games.
You get those projections when your team has a ton of former Kansas City Royals on it, three projected starters in the batting order that are usually automatic outs, and a starting rotation where a converted reliever with 73 career innings was just named the Opening Day starter.
That's right, Garrett Crochet gets the honor normally given to the rotation's ace. Now Crochet may one day develop into a top-of-the-rotation pitcher, but right now he still needs to prove he can get through five innings.
Such is life for a team that lost 101 games last season and is trying to rebuild yet again.
That does not mean the season will be completely hopeless. The Sox front office has amassed some good prospects during the roster teardown with a few of them being ready to play in the majors right now.
Three pitching prospects are having a good spring training and should be given serious consideration to make the Opening Day 26-man roster.
Jordan Leasure
He was part of the return the White Sox got in the Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers before last year's trade deadline. Leasure is ranked as the 18th-best prospect for the Chicago White Sox according to MLB.com.
He has been amazing in the Cactus League this spring. Leasure has thrown six-and-a-third innings and has given up no runs. He has allowed just two hits, walked three, and struck out seven.
Leasure's fastball can reach 100mph on the radar gun but it is usually somewhere between 96 and 98mph. He has been a reliever during his entire minor-league career with 176 career strikeouts over 117.1 innings pitched.
His stuff has the potential to be a really good closer someday. Leasure has earned the right to get his major-league career started right now to see if that can be the case.