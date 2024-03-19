Three Pitching Prospects Who Should Make The Chicago White Sox Opening Day Roster
These young arms are having a good spring training and might as well start their major-league careers now during a lost season.
By Todd Welter
Nick Nastrini
Nastrini was the other pitcher obtained in the Lynn and Kelly deal. He is rated as the 8th-best prospect in the White Sox farm system.
Nastrini is having a strong spring too as he has allowed just one earned run in nine innings pitched. He threw in four games for Triple-A Charlotte after he was acquired by the Sox and posted a 4.12 ERA. It would not hurt to get him some more innings at Triple-A since those were the only four games he pitched in.
At the same time, the Sox rotation does not have a good option to be the fifth starter right now.
Michael Kopech has been banished to the bullpen permanently. Jared Shuster has been sent to minor league camp after a bad spring. Touki Toussaint has had a terrible spring. Brad Keller is a non-roster invitee, but he has never been very good at the major league level.
Service time be darned, the Sox need a fifth starter and right now Nastrini has earned the job.