Three Position Battles That Must Be Finalized Before Spring Training Ends for the Chicago White Sox
The starting right field job is trending toward Dominic Fletcher, but Gavin Sheets is still getting at-bats this spring. Bench and bullpen spots are still up for grabs.
By Todd Welter
2) Bench Roles
Braden Shewmake was on his way toward being the utility infielder. Then he sprained his ankle, and it is looking like he will start the season on the IL.
That means non-roster invitees Danny Mendick, Zach Remillard, and Mike Moustakas have an opening to win a job. Moustakas can play first and third along with second in a pinch. Mendick and Remillard can play second, shortstop, and third.
Moustakas is a veteran power left-handed bat who provides a great clubhouse presence. He is struggling at the plate this spring. Remillard is having the best spring training at the plate of the three.
If Sheets makes the team, he can fill the left-handed power bat off the bench while also being able to play first. That could doom Moustakas. At the same time, Moustakas is a former Kansas City Royal with ties to Grifol. Veteran Brett Phillips also still cannot be ruled out for the fourth outfielder spot with his amazing ability to roam the outfield. He is also a former Royal.
Sheets does have a minor league option left, so he could be sent to Triple-A Charlotte in favor of the veterans.