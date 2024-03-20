Three Position Battles That Must Be Finalized Before Spring Training Ends for the Chicago White Sox
The starting right field job is trending toward Dominic Fletcher, but Gavin Sheets is still getting at-bats this spring. Bench and bullpen spots are still up for grabs.
By Todd Welter
3) Bullpen
Michael Kopech has been banished to the pen permanently. He still has value with his stuff in relief. Plus, he might be better suited facing certain parts of a lineup and not an entire hitting order (and more than once).
Steven Wilson was acquired in the Dylan Cease trade. He was slated to be one of the San Diego Padres primary setup pitchers, so expect him to have the same role on the Sox.
John Brebbia was one of Getz's free-agent signings this offseason. He has been an effective reliever during his six-year career. Deivi Garcia is having an outstanding spring along with rookie Jordan Leasure.
That is five relief pitchers that should make the Opening Day roster. If the Sox want to carry eight bullpen arms, that leaves three more spots up for grabs.
Tim Hill is pitching great this spring and has a leg up in winning a job since he is a southpaw. Tanner Banks is another lefty who should win a job as the pen's long arm. Veteran Touki Toussaint has had a terrible spring, but he still has value as a possible extra starter that can be kept in the pen.
Dominic Leone and Jake Cousins have also thrown well this spring. They could round out the bullpen. The Sox could choose to go with veterans like Jesse Chavez, Bryan Shaw, Jake Woodford, or Nicholas Padilla instead despite Chavez, Shaw, and Woodford not having as strong of Cactus League compared with Leone or Cousins.