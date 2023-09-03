Tigers vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Sunday, Sept. 3 (Chicago will upset Detroit)
The Chicago White Sox season is effectively over, but they still have pride to play for, especially against an AL Central opponent like the Detroit Tigers.
The first two games of the series went the Tigers' way, but I have a feeling the White Sox will avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon.
Now, let's dive into why I think the White Sox will come away from today's game victorious.
Tigers vs. White Sox odds, run line, and total
Tigers vs. White Sox prediction and pick
The Tigers will be rolling with Tarik Skubal today as their starting pitcher, and while his strong 3.93 ERA may scare you away from backing the White Sox, it's important to note that Skubal is a lefty.
The White Sox have been much more effective offensively when facing left-handed pitchers. In fact, since the All-Star Break, their OPS improves from .674 against right-handed pitchers to .727 against lefties. That's going to give them a significant advantage in today's game.
It's also important to note that Michael Kopech, who gets the start for the White Sox today, has performed much better in home starts than road starts. His ERA improves from 5.84 on the road to 4.43 at home, so we can feel comfortable backing him today.
Let's trust the White Sox as home underdogs.
