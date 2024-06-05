Trade rumors are starting to swirl around the Chicago White Sox
By Todd Welter
It will be a seller's market for starting pitching, but other sellers also have starting pitching to offer.
That could impact how much general manager Chris Getz presses for a return in any trade.
The Angels will probably trade Tyler Anderson while the Rockies are willing to move Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber.
The Marlins are willing to trade their entire rotation according to Passan including Jesus Luzardo. The Mets can offer up Luis Severino and Sean Manaea. The A’s can trade Paul Blackburn, Ross Stripling, and Alex Wood while the Nationals can put Trevor Williams on the market.
If the Tigers decide to become sellers, Jack Flaherty then is added to the market and the Astros could dangle Framber Valdez if they wave the white flag.
Who needs starting pitching?
The Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation is banged up. The Orioles lost Tyler Wells and John Means for the season. The Braves might want to solidify their rotation despite getting great production out of Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale. The fear is they may return to the mean soon and the mean is Lopez struggles (Sox fans know this for a fact) and Sale no longer can beat father time.
Plus, the Braves are without Spencer Strider. The Padres also want pitching. You can never rule out the Dodgers and the Yankees either.
Who makes sense for the White Sox to move?
Trading veterans such as Pham, Flexen, and Fedde makes complete sense. Also, Paul DeJong should help a team with the pop in his bat and his fielding ability (once it is rediscovered after he leaves Chicago). Relievers Michael Kopech and Tim Hill should have value too.
The Cubs need bullpen help and might have enough bats close to the majors that they could part with.
The only untouchable player on the 26-man roster should be catcher Korey Lee. It is only because if he continues to prove he can hit, you have a player under team control that can catch and DH for years to come.