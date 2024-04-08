Two Chicago White Sox players who deserve more playing time and two who deserve less
More Braden Shewmake and Robbie Grossman!
Braden Shewmake
Braden Shewmake is already getting some extended playing time and he deserves it. His first hit as a Chicago White Sox ended up being a home run. Couple that with the fact that he’s a quick-footed baserunner who has stolen one base already and you have someone that the White Sox need in the lineup. He’s young, healthy, and has a great future with the Sox.
The Sox have Paul DeJong as a shortstop and Shewmake can play the position as well. Of course, waiting in the wings you have top prospect Colson Montgomery, and he’ll be called up later for sure, especially if there are any injuries to Shewmake or DeJong. Shewmake needs to be in the lineup but so does DeJong. So, you have a bit of a quandary here.
It is possible that you could put Shewmake at second base, in place of Nicky Lopez and have DeJong start at shortstop. That would be maximizing the lineup to its utmost potential. Sure, Lopez has three hits but he has done nothing else. He is a good fielder, however, but he’s not a huge base stealer any longer.
Shewmake is someone who needs as much playing time as he can to help this team get better.