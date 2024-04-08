Two Chicago White Sox players who deserve more playing time and two who deserve less
More Braden Shewmake and Robbie Grossman!
Robbie Grossman
This one should surprise everyone who is reading this post.
Grossman has barely seen the lineup yet but we are already calling for him to see more playing time. If there is any way Grossman can take some time away from Andrew Benintendi, who isn’t doing anything at the plate, then we should be calling for him to see more playing time. Benintendi has three hits and has one run scored. That’s not the kind of production you want out of your leadoff hitter and his 28 at-bats.
His .107 batting average just isn’t getting it done. The problem is, he’s a highly paid player so economics has him seeing the field more often. It should be the best player available seeing the field. Now we don’t know what the Sox have in Grossman, we know he’s had a steady career. We also know he didn’t have a lot of success at the plate in the last game.
But couldn’t he be better than Benintendi? Let’s let him play a little bit more and find out.