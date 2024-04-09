Two early-season problems for the Chicago White Sox that won’t go away and one you shouldn’t worry about
The Chicago White Sox are difficult to watch. Any Sox fan knows this.
They are struggling right now and it doesn’t appear as if there is going to be any end in sight regarding their struggles. And that’s too bad. However, we came into this year knowing that they would likely have some issues and it’s turning out to be that they are. And these aren’t just small issues, there are problems in every phase for this team.
Those problems don’t appear to be going away any time soon.
In analyzing what this team has done to start the season, it’s easy to see that there are several issues most of them serious. The team just can’t seem to gain enough offense to win games and they struggle defending against opponents. While the starting pitcher group seems to be somewhat solid, the bullpen is quite weak and causes a lot of issues.
It doesn’t appear as if things are going to get any better for the Sox. Injuries have taken their toll; poor defense has caused them trouble and cold bats are to blame for the poor offensive showing.
There are several problems on this team but there are three, in particular, that we are going to look at. Two of them are ones that, as White Sox fans, we should realize they won’t go away. Two are problems that will never go away but one we shouldn’t really worry about.
Let’s take a look!