Two Teams Reportedly Competing With The New York Yankees In The Dylan Cease Trade Market
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres are interested.
By Todd Welter
The draw Cease has is he will not be a free agent until after the 2025 season.
That means he comes cheaper, and he is younger than Snell or Montgomery. Cease nearly won the AL Cy Young in 2022. Yes, he had a disappointing follow-up season with an ERA over 4.50, but his FIP was 3.72 and he finished with a 3.7 fWAR.
The Sox are reportedly interested in obtaining utility man Ezequiel Duran along with pitching prospects Brock Porter and Jack Leiter according to Rosenthal.
Duran will be 25 in May and can play all over the field. He had a .276/.324/.443 slash line in 122 games last season and finished with a wRC+ of 107. Although he was a -5.7 fWAR player on the field. It is interesting to see why the Sox have interest in him given how much emphasis was placed on improving the defense this offseason. He is still a young player with an upside.
Porter is the Rangers' fourth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline while Leiter is the eighth-best prospect.