Two Teams Reportedly Competing With The New York Yankees In The Dylan Cease Trade Market
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres are interested.
By Todd Welter
All three teams are good organizations to do business with.
The Padres have MLB's fourth-ranked farm system according to MLB Pipeline. They have five players in the top 100 including three pitchers.
The Rangers have the seventh-best prospect pool with two players in the top 10. However, general manager Chris Getz would need to have an intense bidding war to get Evan Carter or Wyatt Langford. Porter is ranked 88th in MLB Pipeline's top 100.
The Yankees have the 11th-rated farm system. It includes outfielder Spencer Jones whom every team seems to want in a deal. The Yankees have four players in the top 100.
The White Sox are ranked 20th with their farm system. That is another reason the Sox need to trade Cease now as his value will probably never be higher. Well, they could move before the deadline since a team would get him for a season and a half.
The risk is Cease gets hurt or continues to pitch like he did in 2023. Those are two reasons why Cease might not be the Sox Opening Day starter after all.