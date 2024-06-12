What should the Chicago White Sox do when this player returns to the lineup
The Chicago White Sox have had their share of injuries this season. Most notably, their big three players, Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, and Yoan Moncada have been struck down by the injury bug.
Jimenez came back then went back to the IL, Robert Jr., is back now and Moncada is due to be back sometime in July.
If the White Sox don’t shut Moncada down for the year, will they welcome him back into the lineup or will he have to earn his way back to third base?
It’s believed that if Moncada has any kind of setback, the White Sox will shut him down for the season and see what they want to do with him in the offseason. It’s hard to imagine them needing to “rush” him back. They don’t need his bat in the lineup or his service at third base. They aren’t going to have a playoff push by any means for him to help with.
Should Moncada make it through his rehab fine and be ready to go, the White Sox have a decision to make. Are they going to let him head right back to third base or are they going to put him on the bench and let him ease his way back into the position?
Right now, the White Sox have Lenyn Sosa starting at third. They also have Danny Mendick available as needed. Both are solid but not spectacular. Is Moncada any better? Not really when it comes down to it. And he’s just a run to first base away from getting hurt again. Would it be practical for the White Sox to put Moncada out there?
Probably not.
The White Sox have quite a conundrum with Moncada.
Is he worth keeping around due to his penchant for getting hurt regularly? Likely, he’s not worth it. The White Sox have younger players who are coming up that could be better than Moncada in the long run.
What should the White Sox do? They should shut Moncada down for the year so that he is completely healthy and doesn’t risk any further injury. Then they must evaluate their time with him and see where things are going. The White Sox may retain him for their future. Or they could try to find a trade partner although it’s highly likely that they would get a lot for him.
It’s going to be interesting to see what the Sox decide to do with Moncada. His career has been someone of a shamble with the injuries that he has suffered. Maybe they give him another shot? We shall see but if they do, he may not hold up. At this point in his career, with his health the way it is, he’s more of a liability than anything else.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that’s preparing for the future. They aren’t building to win now, they are building to win next year (perhaps) and the years beyond that. Moncada might not be a part of the White Sox plans, unfortunately.
The Sox will likely move on from him.