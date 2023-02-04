What time do the Chicago White Sox play on Opening Day?
The Chicago White Sox haven't done all that much to improve thier situation this off-season. They weren't very good in 2022 although they expected to be and it was massively disappointing. Now, we just have to hope that everybody bounces back to their norms and stays healthy.
There are some angry fans and rightfully so. However, everyone knows that the White Sox have an amazing fanbase that is going to watch their team no matter what. We all dream of the day that the White Sox wins the final game of the season again.
Chicago's next journey through the 162-game odyssey is going to begin on March 30th. They are going to take on the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in Houston. Of course, the Astros will raise their championship banner ahead of this game.
Major League Baseball announced the start times for every team in the league earlier this week. This game between the Astros and White Sox will begin at 6:08 CT.
The Chicago White Sox are getting ready for an incredibly big season.
All of baseball will be spread out on this day. The Atlanta Braves visit the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants visit the New York Yankees to open the day at 12:05 CT. All throughout the first day of the season, there are a bunch of loaded matchups between 0-0 teams.
The White Sox are hoping to get their season off to a great start against one of the best teams in the league. As the champs, they only got better during this off-season.
One of the ways they did that was by adding White Sox legend Jose Abreu during the off-season. It is already weird seeing him in new colors during fan fests and events but it will get even worse once the games begin. It will be tough opening against them for this reason alone.
At 6:08 PM CT on March 30th, the White Sox will begin a very hard journey towards getting respect back after the disaster that was the 2022 season. They have a lot of work to do before then but it is okay to have a tad bit of faith and excitement. Baseball is coming soon.