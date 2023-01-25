White Sox 3 all-time best first baseman in franchise history
2. Paul Konerko
Paul Konerko is a legend in the history of White Sox and Chicago sports.
The Chicago White Sox have had some legendary moments. Nothing comes close to when they won the World Series in 2005. It is the single greatest team and season in the history of the franchise. The White Sox finally won it all after years and years of falling well short.
The biggest part of that core was Paul Konerko. He was a very average first baseman, runner, and everything else besides hitting. He was one of the best hitters in franchise history. He was so good and clutch that it is hard to deny him as anything other than a top-three player in franchise history.
He comes in as the second-best first baseman in franchise history because nobody really ever made an impact on the team like he did besides one person. His go-ahead grand slam in the 2005 World Series is considered to be the greatest moment in the history of the team.
Konerko is a legend in Chicago for being so good with this team. He might not have the gaudy statistics of some of his peers but he played during the steroid era and was just a bit shy of those guys in terms of numbers which tells you everything you need to know. Paulie was amazing.