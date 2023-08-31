White Sox: 3 biggest hurdles for Chris Getz to get over
3. Hard Roster Decisions
The Chicago White Sox have some tough roster decisions to make soon.
The Chicago White Sox are in a bad spot with their roster. They are one of the worst teams in the league for a lot of reasons but having a lot of bad players is one of them.
Getz has to come in and make some major decisions with this roster? What does the future hold for guys like Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, and Dylan Cease?
Will he try to build around Luis Robert Jr. or is he a trade asset? What is the future of guys like Michael Kopech or Andrew Vaughn?
A lot has to be decided. Most of these decisions could go either way and most of them can come back to haunt the team if made wrong.
It is going to be interesting to see what his philosophy is on all of this but we will only find out over time. Is it a rebuild, a retool, or trying to win in 2024?
Hopefully, Chris Getz is up to all of these tasks.