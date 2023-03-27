White Sox: 3 Gavin Sheets trade packages with the Philadelphia Phillies
Trade One - To Phillies: Gavin Sheets, To White Sox: Jordan Viars
A Gavin Sheets trade could go a lot of different ways with the Phillies.
Could it be as simple as the Chicago White Sox trading Gavin Sheets for another prospect that they hope hits like him one day? Well, of course, it could be like that.
Sheets was a prospect that overachieved based on expectations at one point so the White Sox have proven that they can develop talent.
One person to take a chance on (for any team trading with the Phillies) could be Jordan Viars. He is a 19-year-old outfield prospect that was a third-round pick in 2021. He, like Sheets, is a left-handed bat with a left-handed glove.
He is a power hitter that has a big frame from that left side. As he is on the younger side, he has a long way to go with a lot of development for his raw skill but there is no doubt that he sees the ball well. He currently ranks as the 12th prospect in their system. This mock trade is one-for-one.