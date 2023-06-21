White Sox: 3 holes that need to be addressed by the trade deadline
The Chicago White Sox are a horrific baseball team. The rebuild feels like a failure and nobody is confident in them going forward.
The only reason that this team is still alive right now is because of the fact that the AL Central is so bad. The Sox are double-digit games under .500 and still remain only 5.5 games out of first place.
You have to wonder if they will just try to win it by becoming buyers at the deadline. Right or wrong, it is something they might consider.
If they did go that route, they need to try to fill one of these three holes on the roster:
1. Second Base
The Chicago White Sox could use some help at the second base position.
The Chicago White Sox have been trying to fix the problem of second base for a long time. They thought they had it resolved until they traded Nick Madrigal away to the Chicago Cubs.
Madrigal isn't working out all too well for them either but the White Sox literally have nobody. Elvis Andrus and Romy Gonzalez have tried but nobody can stick at that position.
If they want to make an impactful move at the deadline, they will address the position of second base. With the second base rotation that they have going right now, nobody is really going to take them seriously.
This is a move they need to make to help them in the long term as well. There are other positions on the team that are seeing people underperform but second base there literally just isn't anybody. That is a major hole.