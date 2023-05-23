White Sox: 3 insane trade packages for Dylan Cease
The Braves would love to add another stud pitcher like Dylan Cease.
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best teams in the National League. They continuously compete for championships while pumping out great prospect after great prospect.
Every time they lose one of their big time players, they either make a big trade to replace him or call someone up to do the job. Either way, it ends up working out for them.
Now, imagine if they added a complete stud like Dylan Cease to that rotation. With their input, offense, and defense behind him, he would be even better there than he is in Chicago which is saying something because he was the Cy Young runner-up in 2022.
The Braves won the World Series in 2021 which proves just how smart of an organization they are and making a deal like this would be nice for them.
It could also be nice for the White Sox if they can get a haul like this. Jared Shuster and Owen Murphy are their top two prospects (both pitchers, one from each side of the mound).
The other two guys, Braden Shewmake (SS) and Tyler Tolve (C) are depth prospects but the White Sox would love to add that kind of talent in a deal for Cease. This is one that could work for everyone.