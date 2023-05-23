White Sox: 3 insane trade packages for Dylan Cease
The St. Louis Cardinals could be a great Chicago White Sox trade partner.
The Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals had similar starts to the season. Both of them had high expectations only to be a bit of a letdown to begin the year.
The difference between the two is that the Cardinals have a rich history of winning while the White Sox really don't. They also do what they need to as a team in order to put their best foot forward while the White Sox act like a poor team with no resources.
If the Cardinals came calling for Dylan Cease and offered a premier package, the White Sox should be all in on it.
Jordan Walker and Tink Hence are their number one and number three prospects. That is their best position playing prospect and their best pitching prospect.
Leonardo Bernal is their number ten guy and he is a catcher. As for Mike Antico, he is an outfielder that is their number 22 guy. The latter two are projects that could hit or miss while the first two should absolutely be MLB guys.
Obviously, trading Dylan Cease would be very hard for the White Sox organization. They might not even be able to make a move like that but we all know it could be coming if he commands too much money. Hopefully, if it does have to happen this year, it nets them a large return.