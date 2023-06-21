White Sox: 3 internal options that make more sense than trading for a player
3. Yoelqui Cespedes
The Chicago White Sox might as well give Yoelqui Cespedes a try.
The Chicago White Sox like promoting guys from AA straight to Major League Baseball so they might as well try it with Yoelqui Cespedes.
He has been an incredibly disappointing prospect so far as he hasn't really lived up to any of the hype that surrounded him when he first signed.
So far in AA this year, he isn't doing that well at all. However, he is already 25 years old so his time is running out as a young prospect.
Some guys hit their stride once they reach the big leagues so they can hope for that if they give him a chance. It is better than being a bad team selling assets to get another player.
It isn't like the White Sox are going anywhere this year so there would be no problem with giving him some time in right field with some plate appearances.
If he panned out that would be great but if he didn't they could just send him right back down. As for the organization, they should really be indifferent in this case. At this point, they could try it because trading for a player as a buyer is an even worse decision.