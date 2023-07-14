White Sox: 3 Lucas Giolito trade packages with the Dodgers
The Chicago White Sox are getting ready to begin the post-All-Star break portion of their schedule. That begins in Georgia against the Atlanta Braves who are one of the best teams in baseball.
We are also in the middle of hot stove season and the White Sox stove is on fire. They are sure to be sellers based on their horrific performance up to this point.
One name that might be going is starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. He was terrible in 2022 but that was a liar as his bounce-back season here in 2023 makes it four out of five really great years.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in him. If that did end up happening, the trade package might look something like this:
To White Sox: Nick Frasso (RHP), Maddux Bruns (LHP), Alex Freeland (SS)
To Dodgers: Lucas Giolito (RHP)
The Dodgers could send over multiple really good prospects for Giolito.
The Chicago White Sox may be looking for volume with their trades which isn’t the worst idea of all time. Adding as many good young prospects as they can is a great idea.
Obviously, Nick Frasso is the number eight prospect in the Dodgers system. Obviously, that is different than being the number eight guy in most other organizations.
Frasso is the number 91 prospect in all of baseball. That tells you that he is an impressive right-handed pitcher. It also tells you a lot that the Dodgers have that many prospects listed in the top 100.
Maddux is a left-handed pitcher that is ranked 15th in the system for Los Angeles. Obviously, the White Sox would love to add a very talented young lefty and see what he becomes.
Alex Freeland is the depth piece in this trade as the number 24 prospect in their system. However, he is a good shortstop that may turn into something someday. The White Sox should be asking about guys like this to surround the stars of the deal.