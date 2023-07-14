White Sox: 3 Lucas Giolito trade packages with the Dodgers
To Dodgers: Lucas Giolito (RHP) and Tim Anderson (SS)
To White Sox: Dalton Rushing (C), Nick Nastrini (RHP), Jorbit Vivas (2B/SS), Johnny Deluca (OF)
This could turn into a blockbuster type trade for both teams involved.
A deal involving Lucas Giolito between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers could become one of the league’s big blockbusters this year.
That is, of course, if the White Sox include another great player in with Giolito. That would also up the price of his rerun if Anderson were included.
Tim Anderson has been very bad this year, especially by his All-Star status. He was literally the starting shortstop for the American League a year ago. Now, we are talking about trading him.
He is just slumping badly and he knows it. A change of scenery, especially to a place that also needs a shortstop like the Dodgers do. Don’t be surprised if he went there and broke out of the slump right away.
You already heard about Dalton Rushing and what he might bring to the White Sox. Nick Nastrini, Jorbit Vivas, and Jonny Deluca are also great prospects that would heavily improve the White Sox's farm system.
Making a trade like this would certainly be hard but it may be good for the future of this franchise. We'll see what happens.