White Sox: 3 players on thin-ice as we get into September
2 of 3
Tim Anderson
Tim Anderson has had a bad season for the Chicago White Sox.
It is sad to see what has become of Tim Anderson this season. He has had a tough year both on and off the field.
He was another person that was seen as trade bait this season. There were rumors that he could either be traded as a second baseman or a shortstop depending on the acquiring team.
Of course, nothing came of that. The White Sox ended up keeping the guy who has been the face of the franchise for a long time.
Now, the off-season is cloudy for Tim. What will his next contract look like? Will a team shell out tons of money because of how good he can be on top of his game?
Will all of this be with the Chicago White Sox or with someone else? Clearly, a lot is still yet to be decided with this player.