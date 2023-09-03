White Sox: 3 players on thin-ice as we get into September
Eloy Jimenez
Eloy Jimenez is someone that must be better going forward.
The Chicago White Sox Have had some amazing moments with Eloy Jimenez since he came over from the Chicago Cubs. He has had big moments offensively although he hasn’t been that great of a defensive player.
Another thing that has made Eloy so great over the years has been his attitude. He always seems to be enjoying himself and having fun while playing baseball on the field.
Lately, however, Eloy hasn’t seemed to be the same person that he was when he first came over. It doesn’t seem like he is interested in becoming a true leader on this team which has raised red flags about him going forward.
Now, the White Sox have to decide whether or not he is worth keeping around for the long-haul.
He has been the second-best hitter on the team this year but he has to show more than that on a daily basis. He needs to become one of the people who leads the way.