White Sox: 3 players to cut now that the season is half over
2. Elvis Andrus
There is no reason for the White Sox to be using Elvis Andrus anymore.
During the off-season, it seemed like a good idea for the Chicago White Sox to bring back Elvis Andrus. They didn't have a solid option at second base ready to go.
Now, however, Andrus has been worse than any of the options they have. Zach Remillard, Romy Gonzalez, and Lenyn Sosa amongst a few others would all be better options at this point in time.
Andrus is a shortstop by trade but Tim Anderson is there. Although Anderson is not having a good year either, we know what the upside of his game is at this point in time. Andrus is an aging player that isn't going to save this team.
If the White Sox were a serious team, they'd start to move on from guys like this that don't help them win. At this point, however, don't count on it.