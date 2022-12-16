White Sox: 5 blockbuster trades that Rick Hahn should consider this off-season
The Chicago White Sox have done basically nothing to address their biggest needs during the offseason so far.
They signed Mike Clevinger which may help their starting rotation but he is another question mark that could end up being great or bad for them.
They need help in other areas and are too cheap to address them via free agency with the smart teams in the league. Jerry Reinsdorf is a bad owner so his staff needs to get creative.
Acquiring some help on the trade market might be a smart way to go for Rick Hahn and his front office. These are five blockbuster trade targets that he should consider right now:
1. Ian Happ
Ian Happ would make a great Chicago White Sox outfielder right now.
Ian Happ was supposed to be traded by the Chicago Cubs last season but they ended up hanging on to him. Now, if they are looking to deal him again, he would be a great fit for the Chicago White Sox. He is certainly more of a fit for 2023 than he was seen as in 2022.
Happ could come in and play any of the three outfield positions well along with hitting as well as anyone. He was an All-star with the Cubs last year so things have been going well for him. With Luis Robert as the centerfielder in all likelihood, Happ would be perfect for a corner outfield spot.
Happ would know how to bring some energy to this White Sox team that was dead in 2022. He is a winning type of player that anyone in the league would want. If he is available, the White Sox should consider it if the price is right.