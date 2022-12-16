White Sox: 5 blockbuster trades that Rick Hahn should consider this off-season
2. Bryan Reynolds
Bryan Reynolds would make a great fit with the Chicago White Sox.
Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates is a great player in this league. He was an All-Star in 2021 and he followed that up with a pretty good year in 2022. He was a 2.9 WAR player that had an OPS of .807. All of this came on a bad Pittsburgh Pirates team that is going nowhere any time soon.
Since the end of the 2022 season, Reynolds has requested a trade away from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has shown the ability to be an elite player so the Chicago White Sox should absolutely be in on him if the Pirates are trying to satisfy his request.
Reynolds also fits a White Sox positional need as he is an outfield. We know that the outfield probably won't look the same every day as is but adding Reynolds would add a constant along with Luis Robert. This is the type of deal that would make the team better right away.
The White Sox (or any team) might need to pay a pretty price to land a player like Bryan Reynolds in a trade but it could very well be worth it. He can hit, he can field well in a position of need, and would bring some new life to this White Sox team that is desperate for it.