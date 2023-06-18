White Sox: 5 insane trade packages with the Los Angeles Dodgers
Tim Anderson for Jorbit Vivas and Yeiner Fernandez
The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers make sense here.
As much as it would hurt to see Tim suit up for a different team, the time might have come to say goodbye. His body language sometimes suggests not wanting to be here and it might be good for the White Sox to find a new leadoff hitter.
Anderson has had a down year and his lack of a home run is salt in the wound. His ability to string together an impressive amount of hits, to go 3-4, 4-5 regularly is a great selling point. He just hasn't been able to this year yet.
With career lows in nearly every offensive category so far this season, it might take some convincing to put together an equal package to Anderson's true ability. However, his marketability and reputation might dampen the effects of his slow start.
Ranked 17th in the organization, Vivas is a quick-handed, 22-year-old lefty. Signed in 2017, the Dodgers were impressed with his quick hands and bat-to-ball skills.
However, considering his fringy arm strength, he is expected to man second base regularly. At Double-A Tulsa, Vivas is slashing .301/.406/.466 with a .872 OPS in 59 games.
Two years ago, at age 18, number 14 ranked prospect Yeiner Fernandez was turning heads as he slashed .355/.414/.488 in Single-A ball.
He has received high praise for his athleticism behind the plate and impressive blocking skills. His quick feet and fast release time, despite having less than average arm strength at this point.
Not labeled as a power backstop, Fernandez has driven the ball more since 2021. With only three home runs that season, he smacked ten in 2022 and already hit four this year.