White Sox: 5 insane trade packages with the Los Angeles Dodgers
Tim Anderson, Michael Kopech for Dalton Rushing, and Jorbit Vivas
The Chicago White Sox could move a lot to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
To entice the Dodgers to give up a higher-ranked prospect, the White Sox must part with something valuable themselves.
The Michael Kopech experience has been an interesting one. A rollercoaster ride of ups and downs throughout his short career has caused many Sox fans to give up on him.
In 73 innings pitched this season, Kopech has a 4.03 ERA allowing 54 hits and 33 earned runs, walking 33 but striking out 85. His 15 home runs given up are tough, but he's been turning it around lately.
In his last six starts, 36 innings, he's recorded a 2.00 ERA opponent OPS of .475 with 49 K's with just 11 walks. If the White Sox want to move on from Kopech, now's the time.
Dalton Rushing is ranked seventh in the organization and has a powerful bat for a 22-year-old. The lefty out of Louisville was drafted 40th overall in 2022 after his 23-home-run junior year.
His ability to work deep into counts and draw walks has impressed many. With his heavy bat, he has well above-average bat speed and can drive the ball all over the field.
It might be a long shot to add and receive Vivas to this trade based on the values of the players involved in it.