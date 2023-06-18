White Sox: 5 insane trade packages with the Los Angeles Dodgers
Luis Robert and Gregory Santos for Diego Cartaya, Jonny Deluca, and Maddux Bruns
Some trades would hurt Chicago White Sox fans a lot if they were made.
If the White Sox were realistically to get the best overhaul from any team, Luis Robert Jr. would be involved in the trade. He's the only guy on the roster other teams actually want.
Robert Jr. can live up to his branding as an All-Star center fielder. He still has the same raw tools to be a great player but is not a leader. In the White Sox clubhouse, he has to be the leader, which puts some pressure on him.
He's wildly inconsistent. Similar to Anderson, Robert Jr's body language indicates he'd rather be elsewhere. For Robert Jr. to be the player his ceiling says he can be, he needs to be in a support role rather than leadership.
The haul Robert Jr. would create addresses a few weak points in the roster.
In return, the White Sox could get number 1 Dodgers prospect catcher Diego Cartaya, number 15 ranked prospect LHP Maddux Bruns, and number 20 prospect outfielder Johnny Deluca.
The headliner return is the 12th ranked prospect in all of baseball, best catching prospect Diego Cartaya. Built like a young Salvador Perez, Cartaya has the strength to live up to the comparison.
His defense could be more polished. However, his plus arm strength, game-calling, and leadership skills set him apart. The White Sox could use a player leader.
The White Sox desperately needs pitching depth, and Maddux Bruns alleviates that struggle. The 20-year-old Southpaw was drafted 29th overall in 2021.
He has three pitches for scouts grade 60 on the 20-80 scale: his fastball, curveball, and slider. Control has been a point of concern. However, his walk rate has dropped from 9.14% in 2022 to 5.57% this season.
Once a standout sprinter in high school, Jonny Deluca utilizes his speed in the outfield and basepaths. In the Dodgers organization, Deluca developed more power than initially scouted.
The weakest point in his game would have to be his defense but his above-average arm allows him to play all three outfield positions.