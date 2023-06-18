White Sox: 5 insane trade packages with the Los Angeles Dodgers
Luis Robert Jr. and Lance Lynn for Andy Pages Gavin Lux and Ryan Pepiot
The Chicago White Sox can really get creative with certain trades.
Luis Robert Jr. will be headlining this trade for the same reasons as the previous slide. His trade value is high enough for the White Sox to address multiple weak points. Why not take advantage of good Dodger scouting and development?
As far as Lance Lynn goes, he's washed. The best outcome the White Sox can get out of Lynn would be to trade him and get something out of him before the end of this season.
The hope is that Lynn catches fire for a few weeks so Rick Hahn can do some scamming by including Lynn. When considering a trade that involves a player like Robert Jr., it is imperative to address multiple weak points: an outfielder, a second baseman, and a pitcher.
A package hitting those three requirements includes outfielder Andy Pages, second baseman Gavin Lux, and RHP Ryan Pepiot.
Andy Pages is a strong righty with plus-plus arm strength and the ability to take walks, ranked sixth in the Dodgers system. In 33 games for Double-A Tulsa, Pages recorded a .925 OPS with 25 RBIs earning him a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Ryan Pepiot is ranked fifth with a big fastball clocking in at 94-96 with an 86-88 mph changeup just as polished and a slider not too far behind.
Gavin Lux, who can also play left field, is a player Dodger fans gave up on. At 24 years old, there's plenty of time for him to break out, and a change of scenery could do it. Lux is slashing .276/.346/.399 with six home runs, seven triples, and an OPS at .745.