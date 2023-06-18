White Sox: 5 insane trade packages with the Los Angeles Dodgers
Luis Robert Jr. and Michael Kopech for James Outman, Michael Busch, Gavin Stone
The Chicago White Sox need to make a big move for the future.
In addition to Robert Jr's 52.2 value, Kopech adds even more to the package. The return the White Sox could potentially get from this package might do the best in addressing three areas of concern.
In return, the White Sox would receive 3rd ranked Dodger prospect 2B/outfielder Michael Busch, outfielder Josh Outman, and fourth-ranked Dodger prospect RHP Gavin Stone.
Busch offers left-handed pop out of the second base position. Regarded as one of the top offensive players in the 2019 draft, the Dodgers drafted him at pick 31.
He swiftly progressed through the minor leagues and excelled at each stage of his promotions. He has a patient approach that the White Sox need to adopt.
In April, James Outman slashed .292/.376/.615 with a .991 OPS and seven home runs in 29 games. Since, however, he's fallen to earth, slashing .227/.323/.439 with a .763 OPS. His recent show of typical rookie struggles could be enough to convince the Dodgers.
Despite winning the hearts of Dodger fans in the first month of the season, Luis Robert Jr. popping off won't give them much to miss. Outman isn't playing every day in the Dodger lineup. He'll get his at-bats in Chicago.
If anyone in the Dodger farm system could replace Kopech, 24-year-old righty Gavin Stone might have the best chance. He doesn't have the big fastball like Kopech but still sits at 94-96. Combined with his best pitch, his scout-graded 70 changeups, he makes hitters uncomfortable in the box.
Stone got tossed around in 10 innings for the Dodgers in 2023, allowing 23 hits with his 14.4 ERA. However, he faced the Rays, Braves, and Phillies lineups in those three starts.