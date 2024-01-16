White Sox agree to a deal with No. 11 international prospect
The Chicago White Sox agreed to a deal for one of the top international prospects.
By Jon Conahan
The Chicago White Sox made a huge splash during international signing day, landing Eduardo Herrera. Chicago has yet to announce the deals and won't until next week, according to James Fox of Future Sox.
Herrera, 17-years-old, was arguably the top power hitter in the international class. He plays third base and has drawn comparisons to Albert Pujols, according to MLB.com.
""The shortstop-turned-third baseman has drawn comparisons to a teenage Albert Pujols -- in terms of body type and raw power -- and scouts have applauded his competitiveness. He will continue to hone his game while receiving daily instruction from the White Sox.""
Signings like this can come back to be a huge help for the White Sox. With their recent ways of not paying top-tier free agents, this is how they have to operate. Taking risk on international signings is the right thing to do, especially someone as highly regarded as Herrera.
His power tool is his biggest strength, earning a 60 grade power tool, according to MLB.com. He has a 50 grade hit tool, 50 grade run tool, 55 grade arm tool, and 50 grade field tool.
Herrera stands at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, an impressive frame for a 17-year-old.
MLB.com writes that his ability to adjust at the plate has left scouts raving about his potential. He can adjust from pitch to pitch and handle offspeed and fastballs.
This is an exciting signing for the White Sox. Despite the past year, which has been nothing close to exciting, this could be the start of hopefully a better year.
All fans can ask for is that the front office gives them their best. No matter how things turn out, it's always going to be appreciated when they try. That hasn't always been the case recently, but maybe that's changing in 2024.