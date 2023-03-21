White Sox fans have a lot to look forward to in WBC Championship
The World Baseball Classic Championship is set. The United States of America is going to face off against Team Japan in the big game.
Coming into the tournament, this felt like a very possible endgame but events made it questionable throughout. Both pulled through in different ways and made it.
The big talking point in this game is going to be Mike Trout vs Shohei Ohtani. The two Los Angeles Angels stars have been the two best players we’ve seen maybe ever but they’ve had no team success. Now, we finally get to see them play on the big stage.
Chicago White Sox fans have a lot to watch for here as well. Tim Anderson is going to be in Team USA’s starting lineup. Trea Turner is the best shortstop in the game right now but Tim Anderson has done a good enough job playing second in this tournament with Turner at short.
The White Sox have played a big role in the World Baseball Classic.
Anderson has also been one of the team’s best hitters. He wasn’t in the starting lineup of the first game but did well when he did play in the second game and hasn’t looked back. Now, he gets to play in this career-highlight type of game.
Lance Lynn won’t pitch in this game but he certainly did his part to help them get there. Team USA won both of the games that he started and he was a big part of it. He should be proud of what he has done in this tournament. He is ready to go in the Chicago White Sox rotation.
As of right now, it would make sense for Lynn to get the second start of the season behind Dylan Cease. With how it has gone for everyone, he is well deserving of being the number two for now. Obviously, this team is hoping to see everyone step up.
Kendall Graveman is also on Team USA and he could make an impact on this championship match if his name is called to pitch. He hasn’t been used quite as much as some of the others but there is a lot of solid talent there. We’ll see if he gets an inning or two here.
There have been some amazing moments in this tournament. From the epic game between Japan and Mexico in the semifinal to Trea Turner’s grand slam against Cuba in the other semifinal, this event has been nothing short of spectacular.
Now, this game has hopes of being just as good. It would be cool to see some White Sox flare.