White Sox fans need to see this Eloy Jimenez spring training clip
The Chicago White Sox are expecting big things from Eloy Jimenez in 2023. He missed a lot of the last two seasons recovering from injury but now he appears to be slimmed down and ready to go. His attitude and good vibes are always welcomed on this team.
Eloy Jimenez is someone that can be an elite hitter. They need him to be as good as he can be in order to succeed as a team. Their offense relies heavily on him to be the best version of himself each and every day.
On Thursday, we saw a clip on Twitter that should make people very excited. Jimenez hit a home run off of Lucas Giolito and is looking like his swing is on point. He ended last season on fire and seems to be carrying that into this season.
Once he hit the home run it seems as if he was quite happy with it and ran the bases. That is the positive energy that this team needs on a daily basis.
The Chicago White Sox are going to need a lot from Eloy Jimenez in 2023.
This man is going to hit a lot of home runs this season. Of course, that is pending his health which has been an issue for a long time. If he does manage to play in most of the games, however, this is someone that could be amongst the league leaders in home runs.
A lot is being made about his place on the team defensively. To be honest, it would be good for him and the whole team if he was the designated hitter for the whole season. There is no reason for him to be out there in the outfield with the risk of hurting himself.
He proved to everyone over the last few years that he can hit the ball a long way when he is healthy. In 2022, he proved that he can do it while being the designated hitter. That is something that is in his head but we know he can do it.
Hopefully, Eloy keeps hitting like this as the year goes along. We should be able to see him in action this weekend as the games are going to start in the exhibition season.