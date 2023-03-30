White Sox fans: Secure $250 Sign-Up Bonus Today
If you’re hesitant about betting on baseball so early into a new MLB season, what if I told you that you could be refunded your losses for FIVE straight days?
New users at PointsBet Sportsbook will have access to a unique promotion: a bet refund worth $50 each day for five straight days – totaling $250 in combined bonuses!
All you have to do to lock in this low-stress offer is follow the instructions listed below.
PointsBet MLB Promo Code
This offer is only for new users who activate it during the promotional period, so don’t waste time!
Here’s how you claim your bonus offer worth up to $250:
- Sign up for PointsBet Sportsbook using this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity
- Make your first deposit
Of course, you’ll probably want to deposit at least $50 if you’re going to make full use of this offer.
It should be noted that this offer is only for five consecutive days, so if you miss a day, you’ll miss an opportunity to have a bet refunded should it miss.
This offer frees you up to make some risky plays with big payouts (up to 10 to be exact)! So why not bet on some underdogs or try your hand at a parlay or two? After all, if you win, you’ll keep the cash and STILL have more opportunities to bet with a potential refund.
The start of a new MLB season is always a thrill, but it’s never been as fun as it is with this promotion. Sign up with PointsBet today before you miss out on a great offer.
