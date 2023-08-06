White Sox and Guardians have a benches clearing brawl
The Chicago White Sox finally snapped a losing streak! They took down the Cleveland Guardians by a final score of 7-4. There were some great performances from White Sox players that needed to do so for a variety of reasons.
However, not a single person is going to remember this game for the baseball-related things that took place within the lines.
All people are going to remember is the absolute brawl that took place in the middle of the infield. Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez had an old-school fight after a bang-bang play at second base.
It was a tough look because they both got some good punches in but Tim Anderson got rocked by one final hit to the face by Ramirez. Multiple people were thrown out of the game as a result. There are also sure to be tons of suspensions handed out as a result of this.
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians had a benches clearing brawl.
To be honest, it is never a good look to see your team involved in this kind of stuff. It just isn't something that fits in the game of baseball but it certainly brought eyes to the game. It will be on highlight packages all night into Sunday.
It looked like Eloy Jimenez hurt himself during all of this (which would make so much sense) but he ended up being okay and staying in the game. He even came up and got a hit after. Hopefully, no other actual injuries came of this episode.
The White Sox are not going to the playoffs so whatever comes of it isn't really going to hurt them too much but losing Ramirez won't be great for the Guardians who are just 3.5 games out of the lead in the AL Central.
There really has never been much love lost between these two teams who have been (up until this year) running the AL Central for the last few seasons. Now, it finally came to a boiling point on the field between two former All-Stars.
The series is now tied at one and they will play the rubber match on Sunday. Hopefully, there won't be any more fights that make the teams look bad.