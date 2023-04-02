White Sox: Hanser Albert may or may not be good in 2023
The Chicago White Sox have their roster and have started the 2023 season with a host of talent that they feel will get them through the season and into the playoffs.
There are some new faces on this year’s roster, some that we may not be familiar. There is one player that has made his year’s opening day roster that we probably don’t know much about.
That player is second baseman Hanser Alberto.
The White Sox are carrying several different infielders into the season and they seem to be fairly loaded with guys that can play second base.
The White Sox need a lot from everyone on their roster right now.
Not only do they have Alberto at the position, but they also have regular starter Elvis Andrus and Romy Gonzalez that can play the position.
Having no shortage of second basemen is a good thing for any team and the White Sox need all the help they can get in the middle infield, including shortstop.
Alberto had a decent spring at the plate. He was at the plate 41 times and had seven runs to go along with 18 hits and two home runs. He had six runs batted in, no stolen bases, and a batting average of .439. This is not a bad set of numbers by any means.
With such a good set of plate appearances, as well as stellar defense, Alberto was named to the White Sox opening roster before their first game against the Houston Astros.
The White Sox will count on him to do a few different things this season but he will be an important part of backing up at second base spelling Andrus as needed. I would look to see a mix of Gonzalez and Alberto in there giving Andrus a break whenever he needs one.
This is a different White Sox team than we have seen in the past. They went with some youth and that’s bound to help them in the long run.
They have a little bit of playing experience with guys like Alberto as well, who ended up having 156 at-bats with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, bringing veteran experience and potential consistency to the lineup.
In 2022, Alberto hit the ball 38 times for 15 runs batted in and two home runs.
Look for Alberto to get his chances in the lineup often and possibly even become a solid player on the squad depending on how things go with Andrus.
Andrus is the real key to what happens with Alberto this season. If Andrus goes down with an injury it will be between Alberto and Gonzalez as to who will earn a start.
The position will go to the guy with the most promise at the plate and that could be Alberto. He very well could be the better option for the White Sox but this will be decided as the season moves on.