White Sox: If Chicago becomes sellers, these 5 players could be on the trade block
2. Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks could be traded if he comes back and pitches well.
The Chicago White Sox have had some really good moments with Liam Hendriks so far in his tenure with the team as the closer.
Over the off-season, Hendriks learned that he had cancer and needed to undergo treatment in order to get better. He did so and is currently working to come back.
He has been pitching with AAA Charlotte to get into form. He isn't coming back to a White Sox team that is in contention so it shouldn't be a surprise if they move him to a team that is if that is what he wants.
Hendriks can bring a lot to a team that is competing for a World Series championship. It is very difficult to lock down that ninth inning with a lead and he is a guy that can do so.