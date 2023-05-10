White Sox: If Chicago becomes sellers, these 5 players could be on the trade block
3 of 5
3. Eloy Jimenez
Eloy Jimenez has a big bat that a contender might want to add.
Eloy Jimenez is one of the best hitters on the Chicago White Sox but he is always hurt. Right now, he isn't out because of a baseball-related issue but he had to have an Appendectomy.
He is going to be out for 4-6 weeks as he recovers from this. He will be back with plenty of time ahead of the trade deadline so the White Sox can make some decisions.
It is hard to trade a guy as gifted as Jimenez but a good return should make it considerable for the White Sox as he is hardly ever available to help them win anyway.
There are a lot of teams in the league deep enough to take a chance on a player like this. If the White Sox are offered a fantastic package for him, they shouldn't hesitate.