White Sox: If Chicago becomes sellers, these 5 players could be on the trade block
4. Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn might be someone that other teams in the league consider.
The Chicago White Sox have had some great moments with Lance Lynn since acquiring him. Although this season hasn't gone as well so far, he has still been mostly good for them.
In year one with the team, he was a Cy Young candidate which is always good to see. In fact, he came in third so you know he was just genuinely elite. Not bad for a guy acquired in a one-for-one deal that only included Dane Dunning.
Lance is a guy that pitches with an attitude so when he is on, it rubs off on the rest of the team. The White Sox might not get much for him in a trade but it is worth a shot to try and get something.
A team like the Tampa Bay Rays would believe that they can get Lynn back to form so they might even be willing to do it as soon as possible. It is certainly something to explore for Rick Hahn while he still has his job.