White Sox: Jose Abreu played his first series as a Houston Astro
The Chicago White Sox legend Jose Abreu played the first series of his MLB career as a Houston Astro.
It was a bittersweet moment, to say the least. Although it may have been the right move to let the slugger leave, it's still emotional to see an organization Hall of Fame player play for another ball club.
Jose Abreu was the clean-up hitter for all four games in the series and he did what he usually does at the plate.
Jose Abreu played against the Chicago White Sox for the first time ever.
Jose Abreu will be a run producer until the day he retires, no matter what organization he is a part of. The White Sox weren't hurt that much by Pito in this series but he still performed well for his new squad.
The Houston Astros got an intelligent hitter, a tremendous teammate, and most importantly, a leader. Jose Abreu is going to be a great addition to what was an already impressive lineup.
The Chicago White Sox pitching staff held him to six singles and two runs batted in. Abreu also struck out numerous times but the back of his baseball card to start the 2023 season is still an excellent stat line.
It was weirdly entertaining watching the White Sox face off with their former leader and it was also impressive to see how prepared they were to go head-to-head against one another.
White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito fanned Jose Abreu three times in three at-bats. Giolito had to have been pumped about that.
Abreu is and forever will be blessed for the opportunity the Chicago White Sox gave him but he is more focused on the present.
He is a Houston Astro and he wants to be noticed as one. He believes that he's in the right place and it seems like Abreu is more than excited to be a member of the loaded roster.
Although he's passionate about being an Astro, everyone knows his heart will still have a place at Gaurenteed Field and the Chicago White Sox.
The players on the White Sox and Jose Abreu showed nothing but love toward one another throughout the entire series. It will be interesting to see how Abreu reacts when he comes back to the south side as a Houston Astro from May 12th to the 14th.