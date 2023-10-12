White Sox: Jose Abreu can't stop hitting postseason home runs
The Chicago White Sox were eliminated from postseason contention for all intents and purposes back in April. It looks like they might bounce back in May but that never ended up happening. It was one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
It made the decision of José Abreu look smart as he left in free agency during the winter. He went to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros who have a chance to win every single year. Clearly, he didn’t like what was going on with the White Sox going forward. He was right.
He didn’t have that good of a regular season by Jose Abreu standards. The Astros still found a way to win their division again and make it to the playoffs. It seems to be business as usual in Houston and José Abreu is there along for the ride.
His mediocre regular season will soon be forgotten as long as he continues to have an outstanding postseason. In the ALDS with the series tied at 1-1, he had a two-home run game that led to the Houston Astros winning. They took a 2-1 series lead as a result.
The Houston Astros are very happy to have Jose Abreu on their team.
In game four, the Astros looked to win the series over the Minnesota Twins. Jose Abreu hit yet another home run in this game which allowed the Astros to get the job done. They are going to the ALCS once again.
Abreu just can’t stop coming up with clutch hits in the playoffs for Houston. The man has at least one RBI hit in all three of the Astros wins in the playoffs so far.
Now, the Astros are going to play there in state and division rival Texas Rangers. This promises to be a really good series between two teams that know each other very well. No matter what, there will be home games in the state of Texas in the World Series.
José Abreu has never been this deep in the playoffs as a result of playing his entire career before this year with the Chicago White Sox. He is showing every day that he belongs on this kind of stage in the White Sox wasted his brilliant talent.
Not a lot of people enjoy the Houston Astros because of the recent past but rooting for José Abreu is easy. He is so good and deserves to win a ring at some point in his career. At this point, the Houston Astros repeating would be great for him and all the people who enjoyed watching him play for all these years.
The fact that Abreu has been so productive in the playoffs makes it infuriating as a White Sox fan because they never even cared to make it to the postseason during his tenure. They only made it twice and as a team didn’t have all that good of a showing.
Fans can watch José Abreu and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers in game one of the ALCS on Sunday. Hopefully, Abreu has a great series once again.