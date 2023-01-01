White Sox News: 2023 is here, Hosmer rumors, and more
The Chicago White Sox had a very disappointing 2022 year. Now, it is officially 2023, and time to move on. New Year's Day is always a good day to think about what good things could be ahead.
The White Sox have some new players, new coaches, and a new manager. A lot of hope can happen when you retool like that a little bit.
There won't be as much hype for the White Sox in 2023 which might even be a good thing. They aren't coming into the year with targets on their backs which means they could surprise.
It would be amazing to see them bounce back. This is a group that can be extremely likable but they do need to play well. If they stay healthy and consistent, this could be a fun year.
2023 is going to be a much better year for the Chicago White Sox.
Eric Hosmer Rumors
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Chicago Cubs are working on a deal with Eric Hosmer. He would come in and be one of their primary first basemen which would be very interesting to see.
Hosmer was signed to a long-term deal with the San Diego Padres before a trade sent him out last season. He didn't want to play for the Washington Nationals so he ended up with the Boston Red Sox who let him go anyway. It was a tough year for him but he is looking to bounce back.
If the Cubs do land him, that would be an interesting decision for them as an organization. Paying a first baseman that isn't a star to take innings and at-bats away from young guys doesn't feel like a winning strategy in the long term.
Luckily, the White Sox have Andrew Vaughn so they didn't have to turn to a guy like Hosmer when Jose Abreu decided to head to the Houston Astros in free agency.
Other MLB News
It is finally 2023 and we are still awaiting the results of the Carlos Correa drama. The New York Mets are probably going to finalize a deal soon but nobody can be sure at this point.
The off-season might slow down a little bit in January but teams are still trying to fill out some holes. Then, in about five weeks, pitchers and catchers will start reporting to spring training.
It won't be long until the 2023 season is underway. We can only hope that winter is short and we get there with a healthy and motivated White Sox team.