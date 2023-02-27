White Sox News: A double digit win is their first victory of spring training
The Chicago White Sox won their first game of spring training on Monday with a huge win over the Seattle Mariners. Winning doesn't matter in spring training but it is certainly a lot more fun to watch when the team is scoring lots of runs and collecting victories.
The White Sox certainly did that on Monday as they routed the Seattle Mariners by a final score of 10-1. Getting double digits on the board is always nice no matter what the situation is.
A very good starting lineup was used for the Sox in this one. They didn't use many MLB pitchers in this game but they did use a few people that have hopes of becoming that very soon. One of them was Sean Burke who earned his first spring win.
Speaking of first spring wins, this is the first time that the Chicago White Sox won a baseball game of any kind with Pedro Grifol as the manager of the team. The first regular season win will certainly feel much better for him but he can enjoy this one in the meantime.
We have now seen the White Sox score a run thanks to a pitch clock violation for the first time ever in this game. All of the issues that pitchers and hitters are dealing with right now with this thing are sure to be worked out by the time Opening Day arrives.
Jake Burger hit another home run in this one. He didn't start the game but he was given a chance to hit again and he blasted one. This one went so far that it went off the batter's eye in center field. From there, the Sox started to route the Mariners.
One thing that needs to be noted in this game is the fact that they are willing to run. They are not the fastest team in the league but with the new rules in place, it looks like they are going to be an aggressive team.
Everyone in the White Sox lineup seems to feel good about themselves in the batter's box right now which is great news. Hopefully, this is something that continues into the spring and then the regular season. Their next game is Tuesday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks.