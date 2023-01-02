White Sox News: A signing is made, Correa is still available, and more
The Chicago White Sox have been quiet for a little while now. We know that Andrew Benintendi is coming but the team hasn't made it officially official yet.
The White Sox have also made some minor league signings this winter and one of them came on New Year's Eve. The White Sox signed RHP Jesse Scholtens.
He is a pitcher that comes from the San Diego Padres organization. He was drafted by them and has spent his whole career there.
Expect Scholtens to make starts for the Charlotte Knights. That would make it his third straight season in AAA after being drafted in 2016.
Adding good minor-league depth is important, especially when it can help your AAA squad. He will surely do that.
The Chicago White Sox are officially getting ready for the 2023 season.
Carlos Correa Update:
Shocking news alert! Carlos Correa is still unsigned. We know about all the drama there with his health and physical. There still hasn't been a resolution yet which is actually incredibly surprising.
This is an elite player that can change a franchise. If he is healthy right now, it is worth the risk for the Mets because their window is wide open right now. They have an owner that is willing to pay for anything so they can worry about the future when it gets here.
Correa playing third would give them one of the best infields in the National League. It would also make the Mets a must-see team.
The White Sox want to see him sign there as well. The faster this gets done, the faster he is cleared from re-signing with the Minnesota Twins who would take him back in a heartbeat. The White Sox don't need to be dealing with him in the division anymore.
Other MLB News:
On New Year's Even, Major League Baseball did an outstanding job honoring Roberto Clemente. It was the 50th anniverssary of his passing which happened because of a plane crash while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
He is one of the game's great players on the field and great humans off the field. If everyone acted as selflessly as he did all those years ago, the world would be a much better place. He deserves to be known around the world by all baseball fans, sports fans, and humans in general.