White Sox News: The AL Central is all done in 2023
The Chicago White Sox did not have a good season. They were part of what made the AL Central Division so made fun of all year long. If they were to be a good team, the division would be disrespected significantly less.
The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers were incredibly average if not below average while the Kansas City Royals were an even bigger disaster than the White Sox. That left the Minnesota Twins as the default winner of the group.
However, the Twins deserve more respect than that. They won 87 games and then took down the big bad Toronto Blue Jays in the first round. Of course, the Blue Jays went 89-73 in the AL East which was considered the best division year in the history of the sport.
That division ended up with not a single playoff game win (The Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles were all swept) and the AL Central won a round.
The Minnesota Twins are out so the AL Central is done for the season.
On Wednesday, that all came to an end though as the Twins lost to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in four games. Now, the Astros will move on to play the Rangers in an all-Texas ALCS.
The AL Central is done for the season and none of the five teams are going to win the American League or World Series this year. The last AL Central team to make it to the World Series was Cleveland in 2016 and the last team to win it was the Kansas City Royals in 2015.
It has been tough treading for this division lately and we will see what the off-season brings for all of the teams. It is a true shame that the White Sox don't compete for the division title more often. They have only won it a handful of times since it became an official MLB division. We'll see how the winter goes but don't expect much.