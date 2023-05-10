White Sox News: Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert, and Lucas Giolito dominate in a win
The Chicago White Sox lost game one of their series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. It was a tough game that they let slip away from them.
Dylan Cease was on the mound and he didn't look like himself once again. He has been through it lately but we all know he has the stuff to get out of this funk.
Lucas Giolito, who has been the ace of the staff so far this season, was on the mound in game two as the team looked to bounce back.
He pitched very well which allowed the White Sox to win the game in the end. He allowed just two runs on five hits and two walks. He had a very nice nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings pitched which was just what the team needed.
As far as offense, big home runs from Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn made up for three of the four runs that the White Sox scored in the 4-2 victory. Those guys are relied on for offense and they delivered in this one.
The Chicago White Sox earned a big win on Wednesday night in KC.
The Royals are not a good team. They are one of the few teams in the American League that are off to a worse start than the White Sox. However, you can't pick and choose your wins at this point. The Sox need the wins no matter who they are against.
If anything, people should be happy to see the White Sox take care of their business against the lesser teams because the elite teams had their way with them in April.
These players can help the organization by having a good year in one of two ways. They can either prove that they deserve to be there in the long term or they can become good trade bait. In particular, it will be good to see Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn, and Lucas Giolito play well going forward.
Now, the White Sox will play game three of this four game series on Wednesday night in Kansas City. They have a chance to guarantee at least a split with a win and give themselves a chance to win their third straight series.