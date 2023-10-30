White Sox News: Bobby Jenks has a new baseball home
The Chicago White Sox have been sharing videos all week that come from the 2005 season. Of course, that is the season in which they won the World Series. As we go through the end of October, we are hitting all of the great anniversaries.
One of the players that was a key figure in a lot of those celebrations was Bobby Jenks. He was their Star closer who came out of nowhere to help them that season. He had a nice career that was mostly spent with the White Sox.
Jenks appeared in all four World Series games in 2005 as the White Sox swept the Houston Astros. He was nothing short of great and the White Sox were very happy to have him.
Now, all these years later, Jenks enjoys being a coach. In 2023, he was a pitching coach for the Princeton WistlePigs. We have since learned something about Jenks’s baseball life that should excite all fans of his.
Chicago White Sox legend Bobby Jenks has himself a new baseball job.
On the anniversary of Jenks getting the save in a 1-0 World Series-clinching win, the former closer has a new managing job. He is going to be the head coach of the Windy City Thunderbolts. This is a great opportunity for him.
Jenks is back in the Chicago baseball scene where he belongs. Managing in the Frontier League is a great way for him to break into this space.
It will be interesting to see if Jenks ever tries to get in a Major League dugout. He clearly is someone who enjoys that aspect of the game. Going from a pitching coach to a manager sounds like he is interested in working his way up.
It always seemed like Jenks was always a really smart baseball person so this isn’t really that surprising. Hopefully, he will find some success with this new endeavor.